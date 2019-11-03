Ty Dillon and GEICO Military Team Two-Step into Texas Motor Speedway

News and Notes

Return to the Lone Star State – As the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) has reached its final three races of the 2019 season, Ty Dillon and the GEICO Military team travel to the Lone Star State to compete at Texas Motor Speedway. The No. 13 Camaro ZL1 will have two practice sessions on Friday afternoon, before qualifying on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. The green flag will wave shortly after 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 3.



The Geckoflage is Back – In honor of the upcoming Veterans Day, the GEICO Military colors will once again adorn the No. 13 Chevrolet for the next two races. When one looks closely, the unique camouflage design is actually made up of military saluting geckos. GEICO is committed to serving those who serve us and has proudly served military personnel since 1936. Their military team is composed of veterans who understand the circumstances of our servicemen and women.



Dillon at Texas – Dillon has made six career MENCS starts at Texas, five of which have been behind the wheel of the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet. Dillon has completed 99.5% of laps competed overall in the Cup Series. Throughout his career, Dillon has participated in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and five NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series events (one win in 2013, four top-fives and five top-10s).



Honor and Remember – This weekend, Germain Racing will honor Private First Class Thomas Allen Warren of the Army of the United States. Warren courageously served in the Vietnam War and was killed in combat on August 4, 1968 at the young age of 20 years old. The GEICO Military team is honored to have Warren’s name riding with Dillon on the decklid of the No. 13 Camaro ZL1.



Tickets and Tune In – The AAA Texas 500 will take place on Sunday, November 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 501-mile, 334-lap event can be watched live on NBCSN, while Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the live radio broadcast. Purchase tickets to Texas Motor Speedway at NASCAR.com/tickets.