RCR Post Race Report - First Data 500

"It was a solid day for us at Martinsville Speedway in the Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1. We were just too loose and didn't have the rear lateral grip we needed early in the race. We kept adjusting and trying to put ourselves in position to get the free pass or take the wave around, and finally late in the race we had something go our way that got us back on the lead lap. The No. 20 and the No. 34 got together behind us once we were back on the lead lap and turned us around. I hate that because I thought we were going to drive up into the top 15 pretty easily. It just wasn't meant to be. We got a little too much damage to move forward at the end. All in all, just proud of these guys, proud of the effort and proud of the fight. We'll roll on to Texas."