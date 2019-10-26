StarCom Racing, Units Moving and Portable Storage and SeaDek Partner up for Martinsville

StarCom Racing teams up with Units Moving and Portable Storage along with returning sponsor SeaDek Marine Products as co-primaries for the First Data 500 on Sunday, October 27 at the famed Martinsville Speedway “paperclip.”

“As a race team, we work hard to put our best product possible on the track each week, so partnering with companies, such as SeaDek and Units who produce quality products aligns with our team’s core values,” said Matthew Kohler, SCR president.

Units Moving and Portable Storage, establish in 2004 by Michael McAlhany, offers high-quality constructed containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction. The container is clean, weather-resistant, spacious and available in 12-ft and 16-ft. lengths.

“UNITS Moving and Portable Storage greatly feels partnering with Star Com Racing, is a great fit for both companies,” said Wade Malloch, corporate ops manager. “We are highly competitive in what we do, and to be the best, and strive on success.”

“We’re really excited to be partnering with StarCom Racing. There is so much crossover between the NASCAR and marine industry audiences and this just seems like a natural combination. Hopefully this is the first of many collaborations.” Jason Gardner, VP of Marketing at SeaDek Marine Products

Starcom PR