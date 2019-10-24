Kurt Busch Wins Third Quarter NMPA/Pocono Spirit Award

Kurt Busch, driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, has been named the NMPA/Quarter Spirit Award winner for his generosity toward United States military members and their families. Through his KB 100 program, Busch gives 100 race tickets to military personnel for all 36 Cup events. The program will with the final event at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17.

Also receiving votes for the third quarter award was Daniel Hemric, driver of the No. 8 RCR Enterprises Chevrolet, for creating the “Be the Change Scholarship” with the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation in Rowan County, N.C. A third recipient was Kyle Larson, driver of the Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, for his work with Credit One Bank for a donation of $25,000 to Meeting Street Academy in Charleston, S.C. in 2018 and 2019.

The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award is designed to recognize character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports. The NMPA membership selects quarterly recipients as well as an overall winner each year. The award is sponsored by Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and has been presented annually since 1992.

NMPA PR