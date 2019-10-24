Blue Bird, ROUSH CleanTech Partner to Celebrate Propane School Bus Partnership at Martinsville

Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang will pay homage to another legendary American vehicle this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Martinsville Speedway, carrying the iconic Blue Bird School Bus colors.

“As a parent, I was interested to learn about what ROUSH CleanTech is doing to help make school buses safer, more economical and environmentally friendly,” said Newman. “The Blue Bird paint scheme reflects the familiar yellow bus that we all grew up riding to school and I think the fans are going to love it when they see it on the track in Martinsville.”

The paint scheme will celebrate Blue Bird and ROUSH CleanTech delivering their 15,000th propane school bus this week. The buses will be delivered to the Newport News Public Schools district in Virginia.

ROUSH and Blue Bird have been partners since 2012. The Ford engine with a ROUSH CleanTech propane fuel system used to equip the Blue Bird Propane Vision buses are averaging 65 percent lower emissions than the current EPA and CARB standards. On average, propane autogas costs up to 50 percent less than diesel, allowing school districts to use those savings for other areas in need of funding.

This will be the second time Blue Bird has appeared on one of Jack Roush’s Fords, as Ricky Stenhouse took the company to victory lane in his own No. 6 Mustang in September 2012 at Chicagoland Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series takes to the track at Martinsville Speedway for the First Data 500 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 27. The race will be broadcast on NBCSN, and can be heard on SiriusXM Chanel 90.

RFR PR