Resilient Dillon overcomes late-race issue to finish 22nd at Kansas

Ty Dillon and Germain Racing have had a strong season and they continue to build momentum as the season nears its end. Coming off of a top-10 finish at Talladega a week ago, the GEICO team looked to attack Kansas Speedway, a challenging intermediate track. Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race would see Dillon and company overcome a late-race tire issue to rebound and post a 22nd place finish.

When Germain Racing visited Kansas Speedway in April, they qualified 36th, but their visit this weekend yielded a significant improvement. Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 would start Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 from 24th, netting a 12-position improvement over the spring race.

Bright sunshine and cool temperatures provided perfect conditions when the green flag turned the NASCAR Cup Series field loose for 267-laps of racing. Starting 24th, Dillon wheeled the GEICO Camaro around the 1.5-mile facility looking to gain ground. He experienced handling issues early in the race, but crew chief, Matt Borland, made changes to the GEICO Camaro that would help Dillon hold his ground throughout the event.

Despite lacking grip, Dillon was on the gas and running down the cars in front of him. On lap 208 of a scheduled 267, he reported a tire issue and would be forced to visit pit road under green flag conditions. Despite going three laps down to the field in the process, Dillon was seemingly unfazed as he discussed a potential strategy with Borland over the team's radio frequency. Borland sharpened his pencil and crafted a plan that saw Dillon recover a head-turning two-laps and charge back to a 22nd place finish when the checkered flag waved after overtime. Dillon's result was a six-position improvement over the team's finish at Kansas in April.

"Kansas hasn't been our best track these last couple of years, but to come home with a 22nd-place finish is a solid day for our team," Dillon said after climbing from his car. "The GEICO Camaro ZL1 was just lacking overall grip and speed throughout the race, but Matt (Borland, crew chief) kept trying to make the car handle better on each stop. Late in the race, I thought I had a flat or corded tire and from that point on, the car was very unpredictable. One corner it would be tight and then the next it would be loose. My Germain Racing team never gave up and we are looking forward to going to Martinsville next weekend."

Race number 33 of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season will see Germain Racing visit the famed 'Paperclip' for some exciting, door-to-door short-track racing.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 will hit the track at Martinsville Speedway for the weekend's opening practice session on Saturday, October 26th, at 9:05 AM (ET). Qualifying will follow at 4:35 PM (ET).

The First Data 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is on Sunday, October 27th, and it will be televised live on NBCSN beginning at 3 PM (ET). The Motor Racing Network (MRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

PMI PR