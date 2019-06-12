Cocopah Speedway Teams Up With Joey Gase & MBM Motorsports To Get Word Out About the IMCA Winter Nationals

Cocopah Speedway/IMCA Winter Nationals will be Gase’s primary sponsor for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway on Sunday, November 10th to promote the 2020 IMCA Winter Nationals. The Nationals will take place at Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, AZ January 8th-18th.



“I am beyond excited to be promoting the IMCA Winter Nationals in Phoenix this fall,” said Gase. “To start, ISM Raceway is one of my favorite tracks that we race at in NASCAR.



Secondly, I am really looking forward to participating in the nationals and being able to race a Modified on dirt for my very first time! Being from Iowa, the birth place of IMCA and the dirt capital, everyone always assumed that I grew up dirt racing. I grew in Cedar Rapids, IA which has the only asphalt track (Hawkeye Downs Speedway) in the state. I watched my dad race IMCA Modifieds there ever since I can remember and when I turned 14, he let me take over. IMCA Modifieds on asphalt was one of the funnest cars I have ever drove and I’m sure that will be no different on dirt! I’m hoping a lot of my dirt friends back in Iowa will come down and join us.”



The Winter Nationals will host IMCA Modifieds, Northern Sportmods, Stock Cars, and Hobby Stocks. “We felt it was important to start preparing this mega event now,” stated Cocopah Speedway promoter Benji Lyons. “We want the Winter Nationals to be the official kick-off to the IMCA season and give the racers a break from the cold weather up north.”



The complete schedule is as follows: January 8 (Wed) Practice, January 9, 10, 11 (Thur, Fri, Sat) Racing, January 14 (Tues) Practice, January 16, 17, 18 (Thur, Fri, Sat) Racing. Modifieds will race for $1000-to-Win, $100-to-Start, Northern Sportmods $500-to-Win, $50-to-Start, Stock Cars $500-to-Win, $50-to-Start, and Hobby Stocks $400-to-Win, $40-to-Start. Each race night is a complete show. Points will be accumulated to crown a champion of the six night series with additional prizes and points fund to be announced.



Additional information including prices, times, and more will be released at a later time through Cocopah Speedway.



If you would like to know more information about Cocopah Speedway please visit https://www.cocopahspeedway.com/



