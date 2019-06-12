Compressor World to Power David Ragan in New Hampshire

Compressor World has teamed up with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and David Ragan for the "Foxwoods Resort Casino 301" Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway July 19 - 21

Compressor World is a worldwide online leader of selling air compressors and service for a wide range of business and industrial uses. Established in 2000, Compressor World was founded by Matthew Mazanec and Steve Bergamesca, who presently maintain its headquarters south of Boston, which holds hundreds of compressors in their warehouse for quick shipments and local service. It is said that Compressor World is a leading online retailer because they are backed by a superior customer support team, which provides the customer with confidence that they are purchasing the best compressor for their application .





"This is a really exciting opportunity for us," said Matthew Mazanec of Compressor World. "We're looking forward to getting involved in NASCAR and being able to reach a new audience in our own backyard. Partnering with David Ragan and Front Row Motorsports is a great fit for our brand."





"It's great to see a new partner like Compressor World come on board," said David Ragan. "The kind of products that they offer are instrumental to our entire operation. I'm looking forward to having them on the car in New Hampshire and encourage everyone to go see what they're all about."



The No. 38 Compressor World Ford Mustang will make its debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday, July 19 for practice and qualifying. The "Foxwoods Resort Casino 301" Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will air Sunday, July 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.



