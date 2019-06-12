FRM Post-Race Report: Michigan

Matt Tifft No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford Mustang Started: 26th | Finished: 24th " All in all, it was a decent weekend for our No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford. We took tires during that last caution, and on the restart, hit the splitter and slid up, and it didn't work out the way we needed it to. We almost got another Top-20 but came home P24. It was incredibly hard to pass all throughout the race, so we've just gotta do a little bit better job to get our cars to be able to cut through the air better. I had a pit road speeding penalty early on, so we've also got to clean up some mistakes here and there. We'll reflect and regroup in the off-weekend. I'm looking forward to going road course racing at Sonoma, which is one of my favorites.. "