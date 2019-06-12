RCR Post Race Report - FireKeepers Casino 400

"The No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet team showed their tenacity this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. After a few struggles in practice, the team completely changed the setup and gave me one of the fastest Chevrolets I've ever had for the race. We showed speed in Stages 1 and 2 and even picked up the Stage 2 win. Shortly after the start of Stage 3 we were running strong in the top 10 when another car got a run and clipped the corner of the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet. We ended up tagging the wall and had damage to the right-rear. We made multiple pit stops to repair damage and ended up finishing 26th. It's definitely disappointing considering how good our car was today, but that's part of racing. We will start preparing for the road courses and be ready for Sonoma Raceway in two weeks. I want to thank Dow for honoring Veterans and active-duty military members this weekend. It's always special when those guys can ride with us. I just hate we couldn't get them a win today."