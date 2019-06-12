Joey Logano won today's Fire Keepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The defending NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series champion led 163 of the 200 lap race from the pole and pulled away from Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch to win on Monday evening. The race was originally scheduled for Sunday but weather would move the race into Monday afternoon.

"You race this whole race and you keep building that notebook up," Logano told FS1 post-race. "What a great execution day from our race car was obviously fast. Our pit crew was amazing. TJ Majors, my spotter, worked his butt off up there. We love coming up to Michigan. Nothing like bringing a Ford to Victory Lane in their home turf, Roger Penske cars as well. This is a big win for us."

This is Logano's second win of the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series season.

Erik Jones suffered a flat tire and that would lead to a two-lap dash for the finish. Logano was in command of the lead at the time of the caution. Driver No. 22 would accelerate away from Truex Jr. and Busch and win.

After the race, Truex said that he thought Logano sprinted away from him too early ahead of the final final restart.

"Then the 22 just went like a whole car length before the restart zone, so i don't know how you get away with that," Truex told FS1 post-race. "I thought you were supposed to go in the box.

" Rounding out the top five were Kurt Busch in second, Martin Truex Jr. in third, Daniel Suarez in fourth and Kyle Busch in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Brad Keselowski in sixth, Kevin Hsrvick in seventh, Ryan Newman in eighth, Ryan Blaney in ninth and Alex Bowman in tenth.

The Monster Energy Cup Series will have next weekend off before heading to Sonoma Raceway Sunday, June 23rd at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox Sports 1.

Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 Winner: Austin Dillion

Race Winner: Joey Logano