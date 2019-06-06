Corey LaJoie Welcomes Inman Equities in a Multi-Race Partnership

Corey LaJoie welcomes Inman Equities, LLC to Go Fas Racing as partner for two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. Inman Equities, LLC first race will be the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, followed by the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Inman Equities, LLC is a Private Equity Real Estate Investment Firm focused on the acquisition and operations of quality income-producing multifamily properties within strategic growth markets throughout the Southeast. With a focus on both wealth preservation and capital appreciation, our team of skilled and credentialed professionals offers superior service and extreme attention to detail.

“The number one reason for the Sponsorship is that we feel it represents the horsepower behind our growth and the returns we offer to the investors in each deal we do with them,” said Benjamin Inman, CEO of Inman Equities, LLC. “In addition, we pay out monthly distribution to our investors in each deal while other firms offer quarterly and annual distributions and that is a huge differentiator between what we offer and what others offer.”



"I am excited about this new partnership with Inman Equities," said LaJoie. "I think NASCAR has a great business platform for companies like Inman Equities, and I'm looking forward to working together to create opportunities in our sport that will have long term benefits."

For more information on Inman Equities, visit their website at www.inmanequities.com. For up-to-date information on Corey LaJoie and sponsorship opportunities visit www.coreylajoieracing.com or follow along on social media; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Corey LaJoie PR