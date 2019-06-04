Post-Event Penalty Report - Pocono Raceway

04 Jun 2019
Monster Energy Cup Series News
18 times
Post-Event Penalty Report - Pocono Raceway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Date Track Team/Member Level Infraction Remarks
6/2/2019 (post-race inspection) Pocono No. 41 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Billy Scott) has been fined $10,000.
NASCAR
Date Track Team/Member Level Infraction Remarks
6/4/2019 N/A John J. Graybeal Behavioral Sections 12.1.a; 12.8.1.e; 19.3.1.d Indefinite suspension from NASCAR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Kevin Harvick Yes, Michigan!
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline