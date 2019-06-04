Post-Event Penalty Report - Pocono Raceway

|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Date
|Track
|Team/Member
|Level
|Infraction
|Remarks
|6/2/2019 (post-race inspection)
|Pocono
|No. 41
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Billy Scott) has been fined $10,000.
|NASCAR
|Date
|Track
|Team/Member
|Level
|Infraction
|Remarks
|6/4/2019
|N/A
|John J. Graybeal
|Behavioral
|Sections 12.1.a; 12.8.1.e; 19.3.1.d
|Indefinite suspension from NASCAR
04 Jun 2019
