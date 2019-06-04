Garrett Smithley Saddles up with Premium Motorsports

Garrett Smithley will pilot Premium Motorsports No. 15 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Firekeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The 27-year-old Peachtree City, Ga., driver will make his fourth start of the season on NASCAR’s senior circuit with sponsorship from Victory Lane Quick Oil Change, Kendall Motor Oil, Bucks Oil, and TrueBrand.

Founded in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 1980, Victory Lane Quick Oil Change is one of the oldest quick-lube franchises in the industry. Victory Lane’s distinctive, trademarked checkered flag logo is easily recognizable throughout the Wolverine State. With 35 locations now in operation, Victory Lane is rapidly growing in select US and Canadian markets.

“As an automotive preventive maintenance retailer, it just makes sense to continue our partnership in NASCAR and share our love of cars with fellow enthusiasts,” explained Victory Lane Quick Oil Change Chief Executive Officer Justin Cialella. “It’s a truly engaging way to interact with our customers, franchisees, and employees to promote the Victory Lane Quick Oil Change brand. We are excited to continue our sponsorship of Garrett Smithley for the 2019 season.”

Smithley has six career MENCS starts to his credit with three of those coming in 2019 with Spire Motorsports. He’s logged 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts this year with a season best 12th-place finish coming in April at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the No. 15 Victory Lane Quick Oil Change Chevrolet this weekend,” Smithley said. “Michigan is a big, fast, wide racetrack with a ton of room to spread out and find a good racing line. It’s a special race track for me because that’s where I made my Cup Series debut in 2018 and we were fortunate enough to have Victory Lane on board that weekend, as well. I’m proud to have Kendall Motor Oil, Bucks Oil and TrueBrand along for the ride.”

The Firekeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Sun., June 9 beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 15th of 36 races on the 2019 MENCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Premium Motorsports PR