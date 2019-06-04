Kyle Busch Tasting Victory

If there’s one driver in NASCAR’s top series who knows all about the taste of victory, it’s Kyle Busch.

The driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Hazelnut Spread Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) didn’t take long to taste the new M&M’S Hazelnut Spread in victory lane, scoring a win in just the second race with the popular new product from M&M’S adorning his No. 18 Toyota Camry last weekend at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

It was his 55th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win that not only tied him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace for ninth on the all-time Cup Series win list, but also made Busch the winningest driver of the decade with 39 wins, which is three more than seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. And last but not least, Busch’s series-high fourth win of the season came in the backyard of Mars Wrigley Confectionery headquarters in nearby Hackettstown, New Jersey.

While Pocono was a great weekend for M&M’S Hazelnut Spread, Busch and his team will quickly switch gears to this weekend as the series heads to the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway oval in Brooklyn for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at the track located approximately 80 miles southwest of Detroit.

Busch won at Michigan in August 2011 for his first Cup Series triumph there. However, the track was repaved prior to the 2012 season and, while he scored a solid fourth-place finish on the new surface in June 2013, he has not had the results to match his high standards since. However, the 2018 stops on the blazing fast Michigan circuit that netted finishes of fourth and third in the June and August races, respectively, got Busch closer to what he looks for week in and week out.

Despite Busch’s sometimes tough luck at Michigan in recent years, he’s had no such thing during the 14 races contested elsewhere in NASCAR’s top series thus far in 2019. His four victories highlight his impressive eight top-five finishes and 13-top-10s, and he’s led 763 laps just past the halfway point in the Cup Series regular season.



So, as Busch and the M&M’s Hazelnut Spread team head to the Upper Midwest this weekend, they hope to taste M&M’S Hazelnut Spread in victory lane yet again after bringing home his second career Cup Series victory in the Irish Hills of Michigan.

