Dillon and GEICO Team Overcome Adversity At The Tricky Triangle

Germain Racing is having a strong season and industry insiders have taken notice. Kicking off the weekend in Pocono was Ty Dillon's third press conference of the season, where he fielded questions about his car, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and the sport, in general. Given the speed they've exhibited this season, the GEICO Racing team was brimming with optimism when they arrived at Pocono Raceway.

Dillon rolled off of the starting grid from the 25th position when the green flag signaled the start of 400-miles of racing on Sunday. The weather threatened, but never interfered with the scheduled 160-lap event. Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 were strong from the onset, ultimately working their way into the top-20. Nicknamed 'The Tricky Triangle', Pocono Raceway offers constant excitement for fans, often in the way of restarts. Dillon received damage on multiple restarts that relegated him to pit road for repairs, including an incident where damaged sheet metal caused a flat tire and sent him scrambling to the attention of the GEICO Racing pit crew.

The Germain Racing crew was flawless on pit road and made repairs in quick fashion, which assisted Dillon and the GEICO Camaro in salvaging as many positions as possible. Crew chief, Matt

Borland, initiated a strategy that helped the youngster recover laps and make progress. The GEICO team showed remarkable resilience and teamwork, which led to a recovery from what could have been race-ending setbacks to finish 27th and just two laps down. Dillon and the GEICO team maintained their composure and turned in a solid day in the face of adversity that would have otherwise sent them home early, which serves as indication of the team's strength in the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season.

"I felt really good going into this race, and I'm certainly disappointed that luck didn't go our way," Dillon said. "At the start of the race, my GEICO Camaro ZL1 was pretty free when I wasn't in traffic, and it was working well for us. I knew that if we could work on getting through Turn 3 a little bit better that we would be flying around the track. We ended up with some right-side damage in Stage 1, but we didn't think it would hurt too much of our day. Things just didn't turn around for us from there, though, and we got more damage on those wild restarts and avoiding other people's wrecks. It's unfortunate because this could have been a solid day for our team. But, days like today just come with the nature of racing."

Germain Racing will now pack up their No. 13 entry and head to the beautiful Irish Hills of Michigan for race number 15 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 Twisted Tea Camaro ZL1 will hit the track at Michigan International Speedway for the weekend's opening practice session on Friday, June 7th, at 2:05 PM (ET). Qualifying will follow on Saturday at 12:05 PM (ET).

The Firekeepers Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is on Sunday, June 9th, and it will be televised live on FS1 beginning at 2 PM (ET). The Motor Racing Network (MRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

