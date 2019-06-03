FRM Post-Race Report: Pocono

David Ragan No. 38 Exploria Resorts Ford Mustang Started: 27th | Finished: 30th "We had a rough day with our Exploria Resorts Ford Mustang. We fired off pretty good in the first Stage, making some good improvements. Our Mustang was a little faster than it was on Saturday, but I got into the wall to start the second Stage, had a little bit of damage and after a few series of cautions and multiple flat tires, we went multiple laps down and couldn’t rebound. It’s unfortunate because I felt like we could have run in the top 20 today, but having 3 or 4 consecutive restarts where we had damage and had to pit under green, we lost too many laps and by that point you kind of get in a hole and it’s hard to dig your way out. Thank you to Exploria Resorts and Rich Mar Florist for coming along with our team this weekend at Pocono Raceway. "