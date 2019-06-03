Newman Finishes 16th at Pocono

Ryan Newman picked up valuable stage points en route to a 16th-place finish Sunday afternoon in his Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang at Pocono Raceway.

Newman rolled off the grid 19th in what looked to be a race affected by rain in the forecast. But, other than a brief mist prior to the green flag, sunny skies prevailed as all 160 laps were completed.

Early on the South Bend, Indiana, native was lacking overall grip prior to a competition caution at lap 20. The No. 6 team was able to go to work on the handling at lap 23 putting on just two right-side tires. Newman went on to finish the segment 14th after some cars short-pitted the stage.

He would begin the second stage in 18th before three caution flags ensued in a span of 11 laps as Newman fought tight conditions. He lined back up 17th for another restart at lap 72 as the remainder of the 50-lap stage rain caution-free. A host of cars pitted prior to the break, but crew chief Scott Graves kept Newman on track to earn a fifth-place finish in the stage, picking up valuable stage points.

The 2008 Daytona 500 Champion restarted the final segment in 14th and pitted under green at lap 125. The yellow flag was displayed for the final time at lap 146 for teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr., when Newman pitted one final time for four fresh tires and fuel.

Newman lined up 19th for the final 9-lap shootout and picked off three spots in the closing laps to cross the line 16th at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’

Newman and the No. 6 team return to action next weekend at Michigan International Speedway. Race coverage for next Sunday’s race begins at 2 p.m. ET on FS1. Coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR