Harvick Finishes Disappointing 22nd at Pocono

02 Jun 2019
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Harvick Finishes Disappointing 22nd at Pocono NK Photography Photo

Race Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing (Chevrolet)

 

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-50):

Kevin Harvick started 11th, finished fourth and collected seven bonus points.

● Harvick dropped two spots early on, but was back up to 11th by the eighth lap.

● The No. 4 Busch Light Ford Fusion was reported to be tight by Harvick on lap 10.

Harvick pitted on lap 20 for four tires only. He could not take fuel due to the competition caution coming out.

On lap 22, Harvick pitted for fuel only.

Harvick restarted ninth and was up to sixth by lap 24.

On lap 37, Harvick reported the car was still too tight.

 

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 51-100):

Harvick started 10th, finished 15th.

● On lap 52, he pitted for four tires and fuel.

● Harvick was third on lap 93, 7.7 seconds behind leader Kyle Busch.

● On lap 94, Harvick pitted for four tires and fuel.

 

Stage 3 Recap (Laps 101-160):

Harvick started second and finished 22nd.

● On lap 113, Harvick said his car was tight. He was in second place.

● The No. 4 Busch Light Ford Fusion pitted for two tires and fuel on lap 124 while in second-place behind Busch. Unfortunately, he was penalized with a drive-through penalty for having an uncontrolled tire.

Things became worse as Harvick lost power steering in his car, and he finished a disappointing 22nd.

 

Notes:

●  Kyle Busch won the Pocono 400 to score his 55th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, his series-leading fourth of the season and his third at Pocono. His margin of victory over second-place Brad Keselowski was 2.224 seconds.

●  There were eight caution periods for a total of 28 laps.

●  Twenty-one of the 37 drivers in the Pocono 400 finished on the lead lap.

●  Busch leaves Pocono as the sole championship leader with a four-point advantage over second-place Joey Logano. The duo came into the Pocono 400 tied atop the championship standings.

●  Harvick finished fourth in Stage 1 to earn seven bonus points.

●  This is only the third time Harvick has finished outside the top-10 at Pocono since joining SHR in 2014.

 

Next Up:

The next event on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, June 9 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The race starts at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Steven B. Wilson

