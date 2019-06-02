Busch Wins at the Tricky Triangle

Kyle Busch took the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway for the 55th time in his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.

The No. 18 Camry was not dominate throughout the race, but he was there when it mattered the most. With nine laps to go on the final restart, Busch ran away with the lead over Brad Keselowski, teammate Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer.

Pit strategy played a big factor at the Tricky Triangle, as teams had to factor in fuel mileage and possible tire wear. Many drivers opted to stay on the track until the caution flag waved to gain valuable playoff points, but some elected to pit during green flag action. The No. 18 crew elected to pit before the end of each stage to give Kyle Busch a better restart position when the green flag waved.

"Overall my guys on pit road were awesome. It's cool to get a win at Pocono again," said Busch after earning his fourth win of the 2019 season.

Though he was not the dominate car in the first two stages, Busch led 79 of the 160 laps earning him his third Pocono win and tying NASCAR Hall of Famer, Rusty Wallace for the series all-time win list.

Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five in the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 9 at 2:00 PM EST.