RCR Post Race Report - Pocono 400

"I thought we did a really good job of maximizing our day with this No. 8 Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We struggled a little bit too much on restarts, and I have to figure out how to position myself better to not give up so much track position. In the race the car took off too loose on corner entry to attack. I thought we would never get that connected to make some decent lap times. As soon as Luke Lambert and this team were able to make some adjustments to this No. 8 Kalahari Chevrolet, we were able to do that and made forward progress. Staying out long on the next-to-last run and pitting late for right side tires and fuel gave us a huge amount of track position and made our lap times much better than the cars around us. The clean air helped us get track position as well. I wish we could have maintained in the top 10 over the course of that last restart, but it just didn't work out. We'll go to work, build off this momentum and look to have another strong day next week in Michigan."