Menard Qualifies 14th At Pocono

Paul Menard and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway from 14th position.



Menard earned that spot by turning a qualifying lap at 171.566 miles per hour on Saturday morning.



It is the eighth time in 14 qualifying session that Menard has qualified 14th or better and the fourth time he qualified 14th.



His speed in qualifying on Saturday was faster than either of his best laps in the two practice sessions on Friday. He was 12th in the opening practice with a top average speed of 169.706 mph and 15th in Happy Hour with a best lap at 169.965 mph.



Eddie Wood said his driver and crew chief Greg Erwin are confident in the set-up on their Motorcraft Mustang and looking forward to Sunday’s race.



“Paul was pleased with his qualifying lap,” Wood said. “He was good in Turns Two and Three, OK in Turn One, and overall happy with his lap.



The Pocono 400 is scheduled to start just after 2 p.m. with TV coverage on Fox Sports 1.

