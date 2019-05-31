Ty Dillon and GEICO Racing Team Heading to Pocono Raceway for 400 Miles of Racing

Weekend Notes



After two weeks of racing in Charlotte, N.C., the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) is heading to Pennsylvania to compete at Pocono Raceway. The 2.5-mile track is unlike any other on the NASCAR circuit with only three corners. The “Tricky Triangle” will see the return of Ty Dillon’s primary No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 paint scheme after running the GEICO Military colors for both races at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This will be Dillon’s seventh MENCS start at the track, his fifth with Germain Racing and the GEICO Racing team. He also has two starts in the both the Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoor Truck Series. In his two ARCA Menards Series races at Pocono, Dillon won the second race of the 2011 season. He would go on to claim the series championship that year.