Ty Dillon and GEICO Racing Team Heading to Pocono Raceway for 400 Miles of Racing

30 May 2019
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Ty Dillon and GEICO Racing Team Heading to Pocono Raceway for 400 Miles of Racing
Weekend Notes 
 

After two weeks of racing in Charlotte, N.C., the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) is heading to Pennsylvania to compete at Pocono Raceway. The 2.5-mile track is unlike any other on the NASCAR circuit with only three corners. The “Tricky Triangle” will see the return of Ty Dillon’s primary No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 paint scheme after running the GEICO Military colors for both races at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

 

This will be Dillon’s seventh MENCS start at the track, his fifth with Germain Racing and the GEICO Racing team. He also has two starts in the both the Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoor Truck Series. In his two ARCA Menards Series races at Pocono, Dillon won the second race of the 2011 season. He would go on to claim the series championship that year. 
Dillon Weekend Chatter
 
What are your thoughts as you prepare for Pocono Raceway?
"Pocono is called the tricky triangle for a reason. The three corners are tough. It takes a while to find a setup that will work in all three corners because they are all so different from each other. This will be my third year at the track with the GEICO Racing team, so I feel like I have a pretty good understanding of what our Camaro ZL1 needs. This new package will make it challenging to build off of previous notes, but I love the racetrack so I'm feeling confident. My favorite corner is Turn 3. It's fairly flat and reminds me a lot of Loudon, which is one of our best tracks as a team. I think that we will perform well this weekend."


