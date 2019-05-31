Rick Ware Racing welcomes Steakhouse Elite as a primary partner at Pocono Raceway this weekend, for Sunday’s Pocono 400. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Veteran, JJ Yeley will be back behind the wheel of the No. 52 Chevrolet.



Steakhouse Elite, a New York based company, offers a full line of both fresh and frozen burgers that are "tailored to your taste”. In addition to being a partner with Rick Ware Racing, Steakhouse Elite is also a proud partner and burger provider of International Speedway Corporation (ISC).



"We produce a top of the line full burger program for our retail partners that includes Angus, grass-fed and our flagship Kobe-crafted blends. The key to making a better burger starts with making the burger better," COO Evan Wexler commented.



Steakhouse Elite offers a wide variety of savory burgers that can be found at most major retailers on the East Coast. For a full list visit their website and click on store locator.



"I am excited to be back in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car at Pocono Raceway," JJ Yeley said. "Steakhouse Elite has been a great partner over the years and I can't thank them enough for coming on board this weekend.”



For more information on Steakhouse Elite visit www.SteakhouseElite.com. For up-to-date information on Rick Ware Racing and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.WareRacing.com or follow along on social media; Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RWR PR