Surface Sunscreen Kicks off the Summer Season with Matt Tifft

Matt Tifft is helping NASCAR fans nationwide gear up for summer this weekend at Pocono Raceway. The Front Row Motorsports (FRM) driver will sport a new paint scheme at the Long Pond, Pa. racetrack featuring a discount code for product from primary sponsor Surface Sunscreen. Fans can visit

Surface Sunscreen is based in Southern California and helps fans of the outdoors to enjoy their favorite activities without worrying about the sun's damaging effects. From sunscreen to lip balm, they offer a variety of purpose-built products designed with athletes and action sports in mind.



"We want everyone to enjoy their time outside without having to think about harmful UV rays or uncomfortable sunburn, especially when they're at the track," said Guy Trotter, founder of Surface Sunscreen. "We're excited to team up with Matt to help give fans some peace of mind this summer while they're attending a NASCAR race."



In addition to the new paint scheme appearing on track, Tifft will be promoting various giveaways on his social media pages as part of the launch, including tickets to the festivities this weekend at Pocono Raceway.



"I'm excited to unveil this new paint scheme and I think it's going to look really cool on track," said Tifft. "I'm glad we can give NASCAR fans an opportunity to take advantage of this promo code. Much of our season takes place in the summer months, which means spending lots of time outside in the sun, making Surface's products a necessity."



The new paint scheme for the No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity TV Ford will make its debut at Pocono Raceway on Friday, May 31 for practice. The "Pocono 400" Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will air Sunday, June 2 at 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1.