Kyle Busch Celebrating Summer

With Memorial Day weekend in the rearview mirror, the summer stretch of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is officially at hand as the series heads to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway for Sunday’s Pocono 400.

Kyle Busch and the No. 18 M&M’S Hazelnut Spread Toyota Camry team for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) have already started to heat up for the summer, as Busch is coming off a strong third-place finish in one of NASCAR’s crown jewels – last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

M&M’S Hazelnut Spread, which comes in a bright teal bag, will take to the track again this weekend on Busch’s bright teal No. 18 Toyota after debuting during the Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte two weeks ago. M&M’S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies feature a hazelnut spread center covered in delicious milk chocolate, offering a perfect combination of chocolate and hazelnut flavors in every bite-sized piece. It’s a summer snack available at retailers nationwide.

In his most recent start at Pocono last year, Busch brought home his second consecutive July win at the 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.” He’ll look to win his first in the June race at Pocono this weekend. While Pocono proved to be difficult for Busch to master for the first six years of his Cup Series career, he seemed to have turned a corner there starting in June 2011, when he started from the pole – his first at Pocono – and was beaten across the finish line only by teammate Denny Hamlin, who has four wins at the track. Starting with that 2011 season, Busch went on to score 10 top-10 finishes at Pocono after driving to just three top-10s in his first 12 starts there.

As for 2019, Busch, his JGR teammate Martin Truex Jr., and Brad Keselowski have shown the way during the first 13 races of the season, combining for nine victories with three apiece. Busch and the M&M’S Hazelnut Spread team have also brought home seven top-five finishes and 12 top-10s so far during his very hot start to the season in which the Las Vegas native is leading the standings.

So, as the series heads back to the Pocono Mountains for Sunday’s 400-miler, Busch and the entire M&M’S Hazelnut Spread team hope to start the summer stretch of races on the right foot with the newest summer snack on board. They’ll look to add to their impressive list of accomplishments thus far in 2019 and keep their celebrations going through summer and beyond.

