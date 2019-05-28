Front Row Motorsports Welcomes Exploria Resorts to Team

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Club Exploria, LLC.- developer of the vacation ownership Exploria Resorts brand, announced today an official partnership that will make Exploria Resorts the official hospitality partner of the racing team.

As a part of this new partnership, Exploria Resorts will be the primary sponsor of David Ragan and the No. 38 ExploriaResorts.com Ford Mustang this weekend at the Pocono Raceway. Exploria Resorts will also be present all weekend at the track in the Fan Fair area giving fans a chance to win prizes and sign-up to win an Exploria Resorts vacation. Ragan will make several appearances at the Exploria Resorts booth to sign autographs and meet fans.

In addition, Exploria Resorts will soon announce details for fans to win two VIP race experiences to the 2020 Daytona 500. The VIP race experience will include airfare, tickets and the opportunity to spend time with Ragan and the No. 38 team in the garage and pit leading up the race. Winners will stay at the beachfront Grand Seas Resort by Exploria Resorts in Daytona Beach, Florida.

"NASCAR fans are very passionate about their sport and enjoy traveling and spending vacation time with their family" said Thomas J. Morris, President and CEO of Club Exploria, LLC. "These interests align perfectly with our mission which is to provide a lifetime of vacation experiences for our members. We are excited about the partnership with Front Row Motorsports and David Ragan at the Poconos 400 while providing fans the opportunity to learn more about Exploria and to give them a chance to win great vacation packages."

Exploria Resorts currently boasts seven destination vacation resorts and the portfolio continues to grow, most recently adding Pocono Mountain Villas. Other locations include resorts in Florida, Missouri and Tennessee. Ragan, a father of two, is excited to have the opportunity to partner with a family-friendly vacation ownership group.

"I think this is a great opportunity for fans to learn more about Exploria Resorts and become a member," said Ragan. "When travelling, we're looking to great, safe places for our family to stay and have fun. Exploria Resorts provides that at their beautiful Poconos, Daytona Beach, Gatlinburg and Orlando Properties. I'm excited about the great things they are doing, getting involved and allowing fans the opportunity to win a VIP experience to the 2020 Daytona 500."

The No. 38 ExploriaResports.com Ford Mustang will make its race debut at the Pocono 400 at the Pocono Raceway. The Pocono 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 28. The race will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET and broadcast on the Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio.