Resilent Dillion and GEICO Military Team Post 23rd Place Finish in Coke 600

Memorial Day weekend always presents a special calendar of racing across the world of motorsports, but especially at Charlotte Motor Speedway where they offer many tributes to our nation's fallen service members. GEICO and Germain Racing partner during the weekend to feature the GEICO Military paint scheme to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

The No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 honored the late Marine Corporal Bobby Steele across the windshield, while the name of the late Army Ranger, SFC Matthew Thomas, rode along on the car's decklid. Ty Dillon and the Germain Racing team were focused on honoring these service members and their families with a strong weekend.

Dillon and his GEICO Military Camaro ended up 20th on the charts in the weekend's opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session before jumping to 12th quickest by the time the second practice drew to a close.

On Sunday evening, Dillon started the Coca-Cola 600, the year's longest race, from the 28th position, but ran consistently in the top-20, while also breaking into the top-10 later in the event. Dillon was strong all night and crew chief, Matt Borland, employed a strategy that left the No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 in contention throughout the race.

Unfortunately, a right-front flat tire sent Dillon scrambling to pit road under green flag conditions as Stage 3 neared its end. The setback left the Germain Racing team two laps down. Crew chief, Matt Borland, sharpened his pencil during the stage break and devised a strategy that would assist the GEICO Military Camaro in making up lost ground when Stage 4 got underway.

When the green flag signaled the start of the fourth and final stage, Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 immediately began recovering lost real estate. He was able to regain a lap and was looking strong as the race wound down. While charging through the field, a crash occurred in front of Dillon on lap 317 of 400. During the incident, the No. 42 car of Kyle Larson crossed back over the racetrack and made contact with Dillon's No. 13 entry. While he did not sustain significant damage, it was enough to send him down pit road to the attention of the Germain Racing pit crew. They made quick repairs, refreshed the GEICO Military Camaro with four fresh tires, fuel and promptly returned him to the racing surface.

Despite the two setbacks, Dillon was resilient in his effort and hustled back to a strong 23rd place finish after 600-miles of racing concluded under the Charlotte night sky.

"We had a great night going in our GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 and I was really happy with it while the sun was out," Dillon said after the four hour and 50-minute race. "I could run any lane around the track, and my front end cut great through the corner. As it got darker, I started to lose my front-end and kept building tight on each run. But, we were still having a good night. We were running in the top 20 and had stayed on the lead lap all night, really showing the strides that we have made with our intermediate track program." He continued, "It's unfortunate that a flat tire in Stage 3 ultimately ruined what was going to be a solid night for our team. Our strategy to make up those laps we lost almost worked out, but we got caught up in that final stage wreck while we were sitting in the free-pass spot to get back on the lead lap. We're going to be proud of all the positive improvements from this night, though, and keep building on them for our next mile-and-a-half track because that's what we do. We will keep grinding."

Next up for Germain Racing is a trip to the Pocono Mountains and the famous Tricky Triangle for race number 14 on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series calendar.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 will hit the track at Pocono Raceway for the weekend's opening practice session on Friday, May 31st, at 2:05 PM (ET). Qualifying will follow on Saturday at 11:35 AM (ET).

The Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is on Sunday, June 2nd, and it will be televised live on FS1 beginning at 2 PM (ET). The Motor Racing Network (MRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

