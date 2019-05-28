Kalahari Resorts and Conventions and Richard Childress Racing Set To Splash Down on the Pocono Raceway

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will continue their partnership for a fourth year in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with Kalahari Resorts as the primary sponsor for the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Daniel Hemric will power the No. 8 for his first NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway on June 2. As home to America's Largest Indoor Waterpark in the Pocono Mountains, Kalahari Resorts wrapped the car with a fun, water-inspired scheme.

"The No. 8 looks awesome and I can't wait to get to Pocono to show it off," said Hemric. "We have been lucky enough to stay at Kalahari the past two seasons, and my wife and I have a blast at the waterpark, eating at their amazing restaurants and just enjoying the overall atmosphere of the resort with the RCR crew. I hope to repay their great hospitality and partnership with a strong performance on-track."

The Pocono Mountains resort's 220,000-square-foot indoor waterpark features thrilling rides and slides, a wave pool and lazy river, specially designed kids' play areas and adult swim-up bars. Beyond the waterpark, the resort welcomes race fans with nearly 1,000 guest rooms and suites and dry-play activities like Gorilla Grove, with an aerial treetop ropes course, quad zip lines and a new 36-hole mini golf course. An indoor Family Entertainment Center features the latest and greatest in arcade games, the virtual reality sensation The Arena, escape rooms, laser tag, bowling and more. Guests can take a break for a meal at one of the delicious on-site, full-service signature dining experiences - Double Cut Charcoal Grill, Sortino's Italian Kitchen and B-Lux Grill and Bar - and relax at the world-class Spa Kalahari and Salon.

For those looking to work before play, Kalahari Resorts' convention center will soon expand to more than 205,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities for business meetings and events.

"We look forward to our partnership with Richard Childress Racing, rookie contender Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 team this season," said Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. "We're excited to see the new scheme and Hemric make a big splash on the track all weekend at Pocono Raceway."

The Pocono 400 will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019. For more information on today's announcement and Richard Childress Racing, please visit rcrracing.com . For more information about Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, please visit www.KalahariResorts.com .