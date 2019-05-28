Front Row Motorsports Finishes Top-15, Tifft Earns "Rookie of the Race" Title in Charlotte

David Ragan No. 38 Select Blinds Ford Mustang Started: 31st | Finished: 15th "I’m proud of our SelectBlinds.com Ford Mustang team. Seth and our engineers made some good adjustments and we had a top-15 car all night long. It was fun to race up in the top-10 some. We made good adjustments throughout the night and I felt like we were really good earlier in the race. We got an adjustment or two behind, but we were still going to be able to fight for a top-10 and ultimately there at the end, we just ran out of tires. We had some damage from the wreck on the backstretch and we had to put on an extra set of tires quickly. There at the end, we just didn’t have another set, so we chose to stay out. We knew that we were going to be in a bad spot, but we had a good restart and it was good to fight up there and show speed all night. It’s very encouraging for our mile and a half program going forward for the rest of the year. "