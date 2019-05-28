Front Row Motorsports Finishes Top-15, Tifft Earns "Rookie of the Race" Title in Charlotte

28 May 2019
Monster Energy Cup Series News
5 times
Front Row Motorsports Finishes Top-15, Tifft Earns &quot;Rookie of the Race&quot; Title in Charlotte NK Photography Photo
Michael McDowell
No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang
Started: 23rd | Finished: 22nd
"Unfortunately our Love's Travel Stops Ford took damage early on and had to pit under green, putting us a lap down. We never could get our laps back after that. We fought hard, made some mistakes and learned a few things tonight. David Ragan had a really good night and we will use that information to help all of us at Front Row Motorsports get better. For me, today was all about honoring Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Farmer, who gave everything for his country and for our freedom. Meeting his family today and having him on our car was a true honor."
Matt Tifft
No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford Mustang
Started: 26th | Finished: 20th
"We fought hard all night in our No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford and managed to come out of the longest race of the year with our second top-20 of the year. Certainly glad to come home with a good run. We weren't the best at times, but we never gave up and achieved our goal of having a top-20 finish this weekend. I'm honored that we could have SFC Beale's name on our car and could meet his family and friends today. Thank you to all the servicemen and women who have served our country."
David Ragan
No. 38 Select Blinds Ford Mustang
Started: 31st | Finished: 15th
"I’m proud of our SelectBlinds.com Ford Mustang team. Seth and our engineers made some good adjustments and we had a top-15 car all night long. It was fun to race up in the top-10 some. We made good adjustments throughout the night and I felt like we were really good earlier in the race. We got an adjustment or two behind, but we were still going to be able to fight for a top-10 and ultimately there at the end, we just ran out of tires. We had some damage from the wreck on the backstretch and we had to put on an extra set of tires quickly. There at the end, we just didn’t have another set, so we chose to stay out. We knew that we were going to be in a bad spot, but we had a good restart and it was good to fight up there and show speed all night. It’s very encouraging for our mile and a half program going forward for the rest of the year."

FRM PR

Steven B. Wilson

