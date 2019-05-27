MENCS: Martin Truex Jr. wins 60th annual Coca-Cola 600

Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Truex made a four-wide pass for the win with just under 5 laps to go in the race to get his third win of the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series season. This win is his third win of the season and second win in the 600.

"What a race," Truex told FOX. "One hell of a team. We never gave up on it, even when i blew a tire and hit the wall. Just thanks to Cole Pearn and all the guys.

"When we hit the fence, i thought we were done. I didn't know we were going to fix it."

The winning move for Truex came on pit road when Truex stopped for four tires with eight laps to go in the race. Truex would come off pit road second behind David Ragan who didn't pit and Ryan Newman who took just two tires. On the restart, Truex would make easy work of Ragan and Newman to earn his third win of the season.

Driver No. 19 rebounded from damage in the first stage due to a flat tire in Stage 1.

Rounding out the top five were Joey Logano in second, Kyle Busch in third, Chase Elliott in fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in fifth.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. who finished fifth earned his first top five finish since last fall's Talladega playoff race. Chris Buescher also had a good day earning third top 10 place finish of the season and best finish since the July Daytona race last year. Buescher finished sixth. Hendrick Motorsports also had a good 600 race as all driver finished in the top ten for the first time since Texas in 2016.

Rounding out the top ten were Chris Buescher in sixth, Alex Bowman in seventh, Jimmie Johnson in eighth, William Byron in ninth and Kevin Harvick in tenth.

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series will head into Pocono Raceway next Sunday, June 2 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox Sports 1.

Stage 1 Winner: Brad Keselowski

Stage 2 Winner: Brad Keselowski

Stage 3 Winner: Martin Truex Jr.