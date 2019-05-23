MENCS: William Byron wins pole for Sunday's 60th annual Coca-Cola 600 Featured

William Byron will start from the pole position in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Driver No. 24 claimed the top spot with a qualifying speed of 183. 424 mph. With his pole on Thursday, Byron becomes the youngest Coca-Cola 600 pole-sitter.

For Byron, this is his second pole of his NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series career. His first pole came at this year's Daytona 500.

"This is awesome, a dream come true," Byron told FS1 after qualifying. "Obviously, i grew up in Charlotte so i came to this race every year. It's a dream come true to qualify on the pole next to Hendrick Motorsports across the street over there. Can't think of a better way to start the weekend.

This is Hendrick Motorsports 12th pole in the 600, which leads above all teams.

Rounding out the top five were Aric Almirola in second (183.069 mph), Kyle Busch in third (182.933 mph), Austin Dillion in fourth (182.766 mph) and Kevin Harvick in fifth (182.741 mph).

Due to inspection issues several weeks ago in Kansas, Chase Elliott was forced to qualify early and would end up 12th. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson will start 15th.

Kyle Larson, who won last Saturday's Monster Energy All-Star Race, will start in the 25th position on Sunday.

Live coverage of the 60th annual Coca-Cola 600 begins on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. Eastern on FOX.

