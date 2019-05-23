Joe Gibbs Racing Announces Formation of Gibbs Gaming

Joe Gibbs Racing announces today that it has formed Gibbs Gaming, an eSports team that will be sponsored by Interstate Batteries and launch with its eNASCAR Heat Pro League competition this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Entering the eSports space offers us many new and exciting opportunities,” said Bryan Cook, Director of Social and Digital Media for Joe Gibbs Racing. “It’s a chance to give our passionate fans additional content, while at the same time introducing the sport to an untapped demographic, in a fun way. The potential audience here is substantial, which will give us even more ways to bring value to our current sponsors, as well as attract new ones.”

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League season opens on Sunday, May 26 from the fan zone at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the 12-race season will be broadcast live on Twitch and Facebook. The second race is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29. All remaining dates are to be announced.

“As Founding Sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing almost 30 years ago, we are believers in the power of the Gibbs name and NASCAR to build the Interstate Batteries brand,” said Norm Miller, Chairman of Interstate Batteries. “Now we’ve doubled down as the Founding Sponsor of Gibbs Gaming, JGR’s first virtual race team. We are just as excited about the potential of eNASCAR racing to help our partners sell more batteries,” Norm continued, “especially to the younger battery buyers who love gaming!”

“It’s clear that eSports is exploding all across the globe,” said Scott Miller, President & CEO of Interstate Batteries. “We’re glad to see Joe Gibbs Racing partner with NASCAR and 704 Games people to engage the important 18-34-year-old demographic,” Scott added. Gamers may not need a battery now or even have a car, but someday they may need both. We want to influence that battery purchase decision through this cutting-edge sponsorship.”

Gibbs Gaming recently participated in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League draft selecting two racers to compete in the inaugural season.

The No. 18 Interstate Batteries Camry will be driven by Daniel Buttafuoco of East Brunswick, NJ. Buttafuoco, who uses the gamertag The Bolt, was drafted as an Xbox One Pro League driver. He is an 18-year-old high school senior who will be graduating in June.

The No. 20 TRD Camry will be driven by TJ McGowan of Belvidere, NJ. McGowan, who uses the gamertag Voltage, was drafted as a PlayStation 4 Pro League driver. He is a 28-year-old construction worker.

Gibbs Gaming will also continue to field entries in the eNASCAR iRacing Series and is exploring the possibility of competing in other forms of eSports as well.

