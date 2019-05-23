Dow Racing Team Honored at NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards

The Dow Racing Team earned two awards at the 12th Annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards, picking up accolades for their NASCAR partnership with Richard Childress Racing in the Partner category and the Crew Member category.

The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards is the leading means to identify accomplishments in diversity and inclusion throughout the motorsports industry. The awards highlight exceptional accomplishments by drivers, motorsports professionals, industry facilities and organizations, as well as graduates of highly competitive programs, NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development and Pit Crew Development and the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program (NDIP).

Dow was honored with the NASCAR Partner Award, presented to a company that demonstrates a commitment to NASCAR Diversity and inclusion goals through its program support and engagement with NASCAR.

"Our sports sponsorships serve as effective marketing and stakeholder engagement tools, whether in commercial or employer branding, to build Dow's reputation as an innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable company," said Mike Reed, vice president for Olympic and Sports Solutions for Dow. "We are committed to fully leveraging our partnerships to achieve business priorities and it is a pleasure to be recognized by NASCAR for our efforts."

Dow has consistently utilized their partnership with Richard Childress Racing to highlight inclusion and diversity efforts, frequently utilizing program assets - including driver Austin Dillon and the No. 3 pit crew - to highlight teamwork and diversity at trade shows and industry events throughout the country.

Derrell Edwards, an over-the-wall pit crew member on Richard Childress Racing's No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, is believed to be the first African American to win the Daytona 500 as a pit crew member, and received the NASCAR Diverse Crew Member Award, given to a minority or woman crew member that inspires awareness of NASCAR through competitive performance and outreach activities.

During his tenure at RCR, Edwards has embraced the sport and has served as a positive ambassador. He was an NBC Pit Crew All-Star in 2018. He consistently volunteers to attend partner and philanthropic events for RCR and within the local community.

To support their I&D goals, Dow produced a video focusing on Edwards that has been widely distributed and is used by Dow's Office of Inclusion, HR team and African American Network.