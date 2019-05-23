Germain Racing and GEICO Set to Honor Military Service Members Throughout Coca-Cola 600 Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Dillon Weekend Chatter



How are Germain Racing and GEICO planning to honor Memorial Day weekend?

“We will run the GEICO Military scheme this weekend at Charlotte. The ‘geckoflage’ makes it such a cool paint scheme, and everyone loves it. We always enjoy running this race and honoring those that have died while fighting for our freedom and those that are still actively fighting as we speak. Getting to have this scheme on track for Memorial Day weekend is very special.”



How do you prepare for 600 miles of racing?

“The Coca-Cola 600 is just a long race. It takes a lot of work to be ready for the length of time that I’ll be inside of the GEICO Military Camaro ZL1. This year, it will be nearly 100 degrees in Charlotte on race day. So, preparation in the weeks leading up to the weekend is incredibly important. I make sure that I’m hydrated and that I’ve been eating the right foods for a few weeks before the race. Doing all the work the day before won’t help you past mile 500. It also helps that the more you compete in this race, the more you can better prepare yourself. I’m going into my third Coca-Cola 600. It never feels any shorter, but I do know how to approach it.”