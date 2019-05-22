Statement from Toyota Racing on NASCAR Hall of Fame Selections

22 May 2019
On the selection of Tony Stewart:

“Tony has achieved success across so many racing disciplines during his incredible career. From sprint cars to open-wheel racing and stock cars, Tony is passionate about this sport and is a true competitor. While he competed for Toyota for a short period of time, we are honored to include him amongst the incredible list of Toyota NASCAR Cup winners.”

On the selection of Joe Gibbs:

“Joe is a staple in the Toyota family, believing in our NASCAR vision since partnering with Toyota in 2008. With nine NASCAR titles to his name – including Toyota’s first Cup Series championship in 2015 – Joe is a true legend. As the first person ever to be both a Pro Football Hall of Famer and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, we can all attest that there is no one more deserving.”

On the selection of Bobby Labonte:

“A champion in both the Xfinity and Cup Series, Bobby has been long-deserving of this honor as a NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee. Coming from a family of racers, Bobby quickly established himself as a race-winning driver who commanded respect in the garage and on the track. We’re proud to have had him in our Toyota family during his final full-time season in the Cup Series and want to congratulate him on this honor.”

TRD PR

Steven B. Wilson

