David Ragan Salutes Soldier Killed in the Line of Duty

26-year-old Cpl. Taylor of Macon, Ga. was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and based at Camp Lejeune, N.C. He was killed on Nov. 30, 2005 by small-arms fire while conducting combat operations against enemy forces in Fallujah, Iraq.

Taylor's name will be displayed on the windshield of Ragan's Select Blinds Ford for the "Coca-Cola 600" on May 26, where the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will pay tribute to the fallen men and women of the U.S. Military. Ragan's car will also feature a red, white and blue patriotic paint scheme as part of the initiative.

"We are honored to have Corporal Taylor's name represented on our car," said Rick Steele, Founder & CMO of SelectBlinds.com. "NASCAR provides such a great platform to recognize our military and we are proud to do our part to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice."

"It's always a very humbling experience to learn the background of the fallen soldier we honor for the Coca-Cola 600," said Ragan. "I'm looking forward to meeting Corporal Taylor's family and having them with us for the race. I'm thankful for the opportunity to show them how much we appreciate the sacrifices their family has made."

The No. 38 patriotic paint scheme will take to the track on Thursday, May 23 for practice and qualifying. The "Coca-Cola 600" Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will air Sunday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. on FOX .