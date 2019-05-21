Concord, NC-based brewing company joins GFR as an associate sponsor

Go Fas Racing is happy to announce the addition of associate sponsor, Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company, for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

Based in Concord, N.C., Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company is no stranger to the area. Their beers can be found on tap in more than 60 bars and restaurants around the area - including Charlotte Motor Speedway and zMAX Dragway.

With a laid-back atmosphere for individuals to conversate, relax and enjoy locally crafted beer, their taproom is family-friendly and dog-friendly. Games are also available for all ages.

Corban Avenue Honey Blonde, and 26 Union Street Oatmeal Stout are two of the staple drinks on the tap list at Twenty-Six Acres. The company also brews seasonal, limited, and experimental releases.

For more information and a complete list of locations where you can find Twenty-Six Acres, please visit 26acres.com.

The Coca-Cola 600 will take place on Sunday, May 26 at 6:00 PM ET.

GFR PR