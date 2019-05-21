Dent Wizard and Team Penske Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

Today, Team Penske announced a new multi-year partnership with Dent Wizard, North America’s largest provider of automotive reconditioning services and vehicle protection products. The Dent Wizard brand will debut as the primary sponsor on the No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Blaney for two races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS), including the August 17 race at Bristol Motor Speedway and the October 13 event at Talladega Superspeedway.

Headquartered in Bridgeton, Mo., Dent Wizard provides a full array of automotive reconditioning services across multiple channels that include auction, dealer, rental, finance & insurance (F&I), collision centers, catastrophe and OEM’s. . Founded in 1983, Dent Wizard’s 2,100- technicians service thousands of customers within the automotive reconditioning space.

“Dent Wizard has established itself as an industry leader and we welcome them as our newest partner at Team Penske,” said Roger Penske. “We have enjoyed new opportunities with some new partners since our NASCAR Cup Series program expanded to three full-time entries last season with Ryan (Blaney) joining Brad (Keselowski) and Joey (Logano). We are excited to work with Dent Wizard to help build the company’s brand and showcase its services.”

Dent Wizard will maximize the new partnership to engage with potential and current customers through Team Penske’s motorsports programs, including at-track hospitality and social/digital assets. Dent Wizard also hopes to capitalize on business-to-business opportunities by working with existing Team Penske partners.

“We are excited about the Team Penske partnership,” said Mike Black, Dent Wizard President and CEO. “At Dent Wizard, our team of 3,000+ associates pride ourselves on exemplifying our core values of integrity, innovation, customer devotion and excellence. Having spent the last 35 years in the reconditioning industry, we have learned to value great partnerships that create a win-win for both parties. Dent Wizard is happy to continue building our business and brand within the automotive space.”



At just 25 years old, Blaney has emerged as one of NASCAR’s brightest young stars. In 2018, he captured his second career Cup Series victory at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, while he won three poles and finished10th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. This season, Blaney won the pole at ISM Raceway in March and he is currently ranked 10th in the standings.

“It’s great to build a new relationship with Dent Wizard and have them as part of the No. 12 Mustang team,” said Blaney. “I hope to bring their brand a ton of new exposure at two great tracks later this year and into the future.”

The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season continues with the 60th Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Team Penske PR