Oscar Mayer, Rise Against Hunger and Roush Fenway Racing Team Up to Fight Hunger

Before taking to the race track Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte, Oscar Mayer, in partnership with Rise Against Hunger and NASCAR race team Roush Fenway Racing, are joining forces in the fight against hunger. Driver of the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang, Ryan Newman, and more than 30 volunteers will come together on May 23 at Roush Fenway Racing in Concord, North Carolina to help package meals to fight food insecurity and malnutrition around the world.

“At Oscar Mayer, we believe in always finding a better way, whether that means making the highest quality meats, putting a solid car on the race track, or joining with our partners to give back to the community,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director of Marketing, Oscar Mayer. “Oscar Mayer has supported Rise Against Hunger for more than six years and this month, with the help of volunteers and NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, we’ll roll up our sleeves to package meals for children and families in need.”

Since 2013, Oscar Mayer and Kraft Heinz have partnered with Rise Against Hunger to alleviate hunger in developing nations through employee volunteerism at meal packaging events and the donation of micronutrient sachets.

Rise Against Hunger’s mission is to end hunger by 2030, which is also encompassed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2. The organization’s meal packaging events are part of a volunteer-based program that coordinates the streamlined packaging of highly nutritious dehydrated meals comprised of rice, soy, vegetables and 23 essential vitamins and minerals. After packaging, the meals are shipped to countries around the globe and distributed to beneficiaries in critical need.

“What we want everyone to know is that hunger is solvable and is the common thread among the world’s most challenging issues,” said Peggy Shriver, Chief Development Officer of Rise Against Hunger. “When hunger is targeted, you give leverage and hope to every other cause including poverty, disease, education and the welfare of women and children.”

“Everyone at Roush Fenway is excited to team up with Oscar Mayer and Rise Against Hunger to feed those in need,” said Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang. “Giving back has long been a common theme across everyone in the NASCAR industry, and we’re honored to continue that with this event alongside our outstanding partners.”

