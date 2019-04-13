Eight Cars Fail Inspection at Richmond for Toyota Owners 400

Inspections for tonight at Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Owners 400 has seen a slew of cars failing and being sent to the rear.

Four of the cars come from inside the top-10. Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson starting 7th, 2nd, 9th and 10th respectively.

Outside of the top-10 tonight things were no better with Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Matt Tifft and Joey Gase all failing inspection.

Kevin Harvick who won the pole for tonight’s Toyota Owners 400 has passed and will retain his spot for the green flag.

Tonight’s Toyota Owners 400 is scheduled for 7:30 P.M. ET for 400 laps(300 miles) with stage breaks at lap 100, 200 and 400.