StarCom Racing, a new NASCAR Cup Series Team, hits the Big Apple debuting its brand at the New York International Auto Show.

The StarCom Racing display includes the 2019 STARCOM RACING 00 Chevy Camaro ZL1 with a custom NASCAR paint scheme designed specifically for the Show. In the booth, fans will have the opportunity to meet and receive autographs from from Daytona 500 Champion, Derrike Cope, and StarCom's 2019 00 Driver, Landon Cassill.

Meet-and-greet date and times are as follows:

Derrike Cope, 1990 Daytona 500 Champion

Saturday, April 20, 2-4 pm

Landon Cassill, 2019 Driver

Tuesday, April 23, 4-6 pm and Wednesday, April 24, 11 am-1 pm

Press conference date and time:

New York Auto Show Press Conference

Thursday, April 18 10:45 am

StarCom Racing, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Team, is based in North Carolina and was launched in September 2017. StarCom purchased a Charter and will run a full schedule for 2019. SCR was formed by a collective group of seasoned NASCAR specialists, as well as successful business entrepreneurs from SCR's parent company, StarCom Fiber.

SCR's display will be open for the duration of the New York Auto Show, including press days.

SCR PR