Toco Warranty Joins as a Primary Partner of Clint Bowyer and No. 14 Team

Toco Warranty Corp., a new generation of vehicle service contracts (VSC) with pay-as-you-go monthly plans, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series by serving as a four-race primary sponsor of driver Clint Bowyer and the No. 14 team.

Augmenting this sponsorship is Toco Warranty’s association with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR), where it will be the co-primary sponsor of 10-time and reigning World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz and an associate sponsor of Stewart, who is slated to compete in more than 90 winged sprint car races this year.

“Toco Warranty is all about helping people take care of their cars quickly and efficiently, and nowhere is speed and efficiency more prominent than in racing,” said Nota Berger, CEO, Toco Warranty. “We’ve found great partners in Stewart-Haas Racing and Tony Stewart Racing and strong, relatable personalities in Clint Bowyer, Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart to increase recognition for our simple and affordable vehicle service contracts. They’ll help showcase our practical and straightforward plans which clearly outline what is and isn’t covered while requiring no major up-front investment or long-term contract.”

Toco Warranty will debut with SHR during the April 26-28 race weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Bowyer and the No. 14 will then carry Toco branding for the NASCAR All-Star Race May 17-18 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and again June 29-30 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois and Sept. 13-15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Toco Warranty will be an associate sponsor at all other NASCAR races.

“If there’s anyone who knows the importance of a good car, it’s me,” said Bowyer, who joined SHR in 2017 and owns 10 NASCAR Cup Series victories. “Our cars are our jobs, so we understand the investment fans make in their cars to go to work and come to our races. We can’t afford downtime and neither can they. A vehicle service contract from Toco Warranty provides peace of mind and gets folks back on the road fast. We’re in a business built on speed and trust, and those are the same principles that have made Toco Warranty a great choice for anyone who owns a car.”

Consumers demand affordable monthly payments and Toco Warranty offers an easy online experience via its website, www.TocoWarranty.com. It is where customers can review their vehicle service contract, manage online payments and access dedicated customer concierge services.

Communicating this message to anyone who owns a used car or is in the market for a used car is a key component of Toco Warranty’s partnership with SHR and TSR. SHR has won two NASCAR Cup Series championships and one NASCAR Xfinity Series title while TSR has earned nine World of Outlaws championships. Becoming involved with two title-winning teams at the pinnacle of North American motorsports is why SHR and TSR align so well with Toco Warranty.

“Motorsports is about cars – those on the racetrack and those in the acres of parking lots available to fans that typically drive two hours to a race,” Berger said. “Cars are a necessity for one’s recreation and for their work, but an unexpected repair can negatively impact both. Toco Warranty protects customers from unexpected expenses, allowing them to work hard and play hard without sacrifice.”

“We’re obviously very pleased to welcome Toco Warranty to SHR and TSR,” said Stewart, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who formed TSR back in 2001 and co-owns SHR with industrialist Gene Haas. “Clint Bowyer and Donny Schatz are great racecar drivers with strong and compelling personalities who can deliver for Toco Warranty on and off the track.”

