Ty Dillon Rides Momentum of Short Track Success to Richmond Raceway with the GEICO Racing Team

Weekend Notes



NASCAR is heading to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the first of two trips in the 2019 season. The GEICO Racing team has their No. 13 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prepared and ready for 400 laps around the three-quarter mile track. The home track of GEICO, based in Chevy Chase, Md., this weekend is always a highlight of the year for Ty Dillon and Germain Racing.

The GEICO Racing team has excelled at short track races this year, earning top-15 finishes in all three races so far. Dillon scored a 15th-place finish at ISM Raceway in Phoenix and a 13th-place finish at Martinsville Speedway after overcoming two pit road speeding penalties to finish out strong. This past weekend, Dillon secured his first-career stage win at the end of Stage 1 at Bristol Motor Speedway and finished in the 15th position.

“I’m proud of our effort,” said Dillon after his successful run at Bristol in the GEICO Camaro ZL1. “That was our fourth top-15 finish of the year, and we’re excited about what we’re doing. Matt Borland is leading a great race team, and we have a lot of great guys at the shop. We expect a lot more good things to come this season.”