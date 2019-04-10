Kevin Harvick Looking to Get Rich in Richmond

Kevin Harvick has not won a race in the first eight events of the 2019 season. It’s happened only once since he joined Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) in 2014.

In 2017, when SHR switched to the Ford Fusion, it took Harvick a bit of time to adjust and won his first race in the 16th race of the season at Sonoma Raceway. For 2019, SHR switched the Ford Mustang and NASCAR introduced a new rules package for the season.

Harvick has six consecutive top-10 finishes between Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia and Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. And he had the fastest car at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last week, but had to start from the rear of the field and had a loose wheel early in the race, which forced him to pit. He was four laps down and in 31st place and no one though he had any chance of rebounded.

His car was so quick that he actually finished on the lead lap and finished 13th. An amazing comeback from what could have been a horrible day.

Harvick will win and he hopes its this week at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for SHR, has had much success at Richmond. Harvick has three wins, three poles, 14 top-five finishes, 23 top-10s and has led a total of 1,109 laps in his 36 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond. His average start is 13.7, his average finish is 10.1 and he has a lap-completion rate of 99.2 percent, completing 14,304 of the 14,422 laps available.

But he’s hoping that he score victory number four at Richmond this week.

