David Ragan on Richmond 24 Starts | 3 Top-5 | 3 Top-10 Best Finish: 3rd "I'm excited to get on track this weekend. Richmond is one of my favorite places we race at. Passing will be a challenge, but hopefully we will have some good speed in our No. 38 MDS/ODB Ford. I'm glad to have our partners at ODB on the car this weekend and we will definitely give it everything we have to show them a great finish. ”