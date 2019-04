Matt Tifft No. 36 Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Ford Mustang Started: 29th | Finished: 27th " I feel like our Surface Sunscreen/Tunity TV Ford had decent speed this weekend. Unfortunately our practice to race changes made our car way too tight to fire off. We chased that tight feeling most of the day, and made some gains at the end but had a hole too deep to recover from. I’m excited to move on to Richmond and see what we can do there after a solid run at ISM Raceway earlier in the year, which is very similar in banking. "