NK Photography Photo
|
|
Austin Dillon and the SYMBICORT® (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team Battle to 14th-Place Finish in War of Attrition at Bristol Motor Speedway
|
|
"What a battle at the last great coliseum today. Our SYMBICORT® (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was pretty good throughout Friday and Saturday, but we knew we needed just a little bit more in order to have a shot on Sunday. My crew chief, Danny Stockman, and the No. 3 team made a few setup changes for the race that didn't work in our favor, unfortunately. Sometimes you have to take a gamble, and it just didn't pan out in this case. Even though we didn't have the best-handling car, we were able to maintain and stay on the lead lap. It was a war of attrition, really, just staying up there. At one point in time we got the car decent, even though it was really tight. Towards the end of the race I hit the wall because we got the rear too free. It damaged our car a little bit. We tried to get some track position back, but it didn't work out. All-in-all, for what we had, I'll take a 14th-place finish."
-Austin Dillon
|
Daniel Hemric's Bristol Cup Debut Hits Snag When Caterpillar/ Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet is Spun Early
|
|
"Man, what a day. We knew going into today's race we had a tall task ahead of us, but a few things in the opening stage made it an even tougher day. When the first caution of the race happened, I had slowed down but got hit from behind and received damage to the nose of the No. 8 Caterpillar/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The pit crew did a good job making the necessary repairs, and we were logging some laps in the top 20 when we just got hit from behind by the No. 15, spun and backed into the wall. That hurt the handling of the car pretty bad, and it was all I could do to hang on for the rest of the day. This was definitely a frustrating race, but the crew never gave up all weekend and made the most of the situation. Here's hoping we find some good luck soon. We just need a clean race, and that is the goal next weekend in Richmond."
RCR PR
Latest from Steven B. Wilson
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.