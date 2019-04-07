Kyle Busch won Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, while older brother Kurt Busch finished in second.

Sunday was Busch's eighth career Monster Energy Cup Series win at Bristol and becoming the winningest driver at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch's brother Kurt Busch has seven wins at the .533-mile short tracks.

Kyle Busch was faced with trouble on Lap 2 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rear-ended driver No. 18. The move of the race would happen when Busch would stay during the final caution of the race with 20 laps to go instead of stopping and would hold on for the remaining 19 laps to win the Food City 500.

"We're crazy, we just do what we do to try to win," Kyle Busch told Fox Sports 1. "It's awesome that we were able to snooker those guys to be able to get our win. I love this place. It was fun to battle my brother there at the end. We didn't quite get side-by-side racing, but i saw him working the top and i'm like, 'i better go' and i was able to make up some ground."

This was the second time Kyle and Kurt finished 1-2 in a Cup race. It last occurred at Sonoma Raceway in 2015.

"That one was tough, I really wanted to beat him," Kurt Busch told Fox Sports 1. "I was going to wreck him. I was wanting to stay close enough so that when we took the white flag, I was just going to drive straight into 3 and 4. I mean he's already won, I figured he could give a little love to his brother. No, of course not.

"I wanted that one bad. I feel like him right now - all mad because i didn't win."

Rounding out the top five were Kurt Busch in second, Joey Logano in third, Ryan Blaney in fourth and Denny Hamlin in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Paul Menard in sixth, Clint Bowyer in seventh, Daniel Suarez in eighth, Ryan Newman in ninth and Jimmie Johnson in tenth.

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series will head into Richmond Raceway in the running of the Toyota Owners 400 Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on FOX.

Stage 1 Winner: Ty Dillion

Stage 2 Winner: Joey Logano

Race Winner: Kyle Busch