FRM Race Preview: Bristol

“ I'm looking forward to having another chance to race at Bristol this weekend, especially right now. We’re coming off of a Top-15 finish last weekend and I feel that’s where we can race weekly without any mistakes. We’ve shown a lot of speed this year and Bristol is going to be a new challenge for everyone. We’re going to carry a lot of corner speed and handling will be important.

I'm hoping to carry momentum moving forward and I'm optimistic that we can get another great result for our Love's Travel Stops Ford. ”