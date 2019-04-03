FRM Race Preview: Bristol

"Bristol has been a good track for me over the years with Front Row Motorsports. Yes, aero doesn’t come into play as much. It’s back to mechanical grip there, and that’s easier for a driver and a crew chief and an engineer to work through when you have one less element that’s so critical like say, the splitter control and attitude of a car at Texas, for example, running 190 miles an hour.
We’re going to welcome Hulsey Environmental to our program this weekend. It’s important to see us continue to grow with new partners who are helping us on and off the track. We appreciate that and welcome Hulsey Environmental on board at Bristol.”