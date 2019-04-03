FRM Race Preview: Bristol

Michael McDowell on Bristol
17 Starts
Best Finish: 18th
I'm looking forward to having another chance to race at Bristol this weekend, especially right now. We’re coming off of a Top-15 finish last weekend and I feel that’s where we can race weekly without any mistakes. We’ve shown a lot of speed this year and Bristol is going to be a new challenge for everyone. We’re going to carry a lot of corner speed and handling will be important. 
I'm hoping to carry momentum moving forward and I'm optimistic that we can get another great result for our Love's Travel Stops Ford.
Matt Tifft on Bristol
(Xfinity Series) 5 Starts | 1 Top-10
Best Finish: 10th
"Bristol always offers some great racing for the fans, but it’s always a challenge for the drivers. Saying that, I'm looking forward to Bristol because of the progression of our team. I feel the past few weeks we’re getting stronger and stronger. Bristol gives us a chance to really race up front all day.
I feel we can take our learnings over the last few weeks and apply them at a track with such high speeds, where it's so important to find grip. Our whole team is coming off of a good run at Texas, so I'm hoping we can go out there and finish strong again in our Surface Sunscreen/Tunity TV Ford Mustang."
David Ragan on Bristol
24 Starts | 1 Top-10
Best Finish: 10th
"Bristol has been a good track for me over the years with Front Row Motorsports. Yes, aero doesn’t come into play as much. It’s back to mechanical grip there, and that’s easier for a driver and a crew chief and an engineer to work through when you have one less element that’s so critical like say, the splitter control and attitude of a car at Texas, for example, running 190 miles an hour.
We’re going to welcome Hulsey Environmental to our program this weekend. It’s important to see us continue to grow with new partners who are helping us on and off the track. We appreciate that and welcome Hulsey Environmental on board at Bristol.”

Steven B. Wilson

